COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – It is one of South Carolina’s most anticipated rivalry games of the season – the Clemson Tigers will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, November 26 in Death Valley.

The Tigers have won the past seven games over the Gamecocks and an eighth win would solidify the longest streak of wins for the team since the two schools first played each other back in 1896.

The team clobbered the Gamecocks with a 30-0 victory last year.

While a Clemson victory on Saturday would mean the team remains a contender for a college football playoff spot, Carolina has a lot to prove after their stunning win (63-38) against what was No. 5 Tennessee on November 19.

Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler knows Clemson will be every bit the challenge Tennessee was and his team will have to have the same hard-working approach it took to beating the Vols if they want to beat a second straight Top-10 opponent.

Clemson has rebounded from its lone loss this season at No. 13 Notre Dame three weeks ago with solid victories over Louisville and Miami to finish off their fourth 8-0 ACC regular season since its championship run began in 2015.

If you can’t make the game – the first played at Death Valley since 2018 – you can catch the action streaming at espn.com, on television through the ABC Network, or listen live via Clemson Tigers Radio (98.5 FM in Charleston).

Kick-off is set for noon.

—

Portions courtesy The Associated Press.