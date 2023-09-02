COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The South Carolina Gamecocks kick off their 2023-24 season at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte Saturday night. We spoke with some USC students and fans about the game and their outlook for the upcoming season.

Last year, the Gamecocks won 8 games, the most in the Shane Beamer era. Fans we spoke with said if the team can mimic their late season performances, the Gamecocks could have another successful season.

USC Senior Tal Wambeke said if they play to their full potential, he could see USC winning 9 or 10 games this season.

“I think we could go far,” Wambeke said.

Students on campus said a new football season always brings a sense of anticipation and this year is no different. All eyes will be on the Gamecocks as they take on the 21st-ranked UNC Saturday night.

Wambeke said he expects USC to win against the Tar Heels and their star QB Drake Maye.

“I mean Drake Maye is a great player, but our offense will be firing on all cylinders. My score prediction is 45 to 42. It will be close. High scoring and very exciting. Definitely the game of the week,” Wambeke said.

Freshman Caden Smith agreed there is a lot of hype surrounding this game. Smith is expecting a close game as well, but lower scoring.

Smith said he’ll be joining his fellow USC students for a watch party Saturday night. He said he also has high hopes for the team this year, “We got this. We just got to believe in them.”

Both Smith and Wambeke said they’re looking forward to the spending their fall Saturdays at Williams-Brice Stadium. “The atmosphere around Willy-B is unmatched,” Wambeke said.

The Gamecocks home opener will be Saturday, Sept 9th at 7:30 against the Furman Paladins.