How you can avoid charity scams this holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue wants to help you avoid falling victim to charity scams this holiday season.

Last year, Americans donated nearly $300 billion to charity. But how do you know if the charity is legitimate?

Be wary of solicitations that ask you to pay in prepaid debit cards, gift cards, wire or bank transfer. Once in the hands of a scam artist, the money is gone and difficult to trace.

Don’t give out personal information to someone soliciting a donation. Personal information can be as valuable as cash to a criminal, who may try to convince you to part with credit card or bank account data, phone numbers, addresses, and more.

Check out charities before donating. Scammers create fake charities before the holidays to trick people out of donations. Look out for charities with names that sound like famous charities but are not. Go to the SC Secretary of State’s website to see if the charity is registered. You can also call 1 (888) 242-7484.

Research charities online using words like “scam” and “complaint.” You can also check a charity’s ratings with the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, and Guidestar.

Use the IRS’s Tax Exempt Organization Search to see if your donation is tax-deductible.

Don’t assume solicitations on social media or crowdfunding sites are legitimate. Some scammers hijack links to legitimate sites while others may misappropriate donated funds.

If you are concerned about a charity of feel as though you’ve been scammed, you can call the SC Secretary of State’s Division of Public Charities at 1 (888) 242-7484 or file a confidential complaint online with the SC Secretary of State using their Charitable Solicitation Complaint Form.