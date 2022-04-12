BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Human remains were found in the Shell Point area in Beaufort Monday evening, according to deputies.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the remains were found around 6 p.m. in a wooded area close to a marsh off Broad River Drive.

Deputies said they can’t yet ID the body or determine the cause of death because the remains are in an advanced stage of decomposition. BCSO said an autopsy will be done at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Deputies said those living or traveling in the area can expect an increased police presence for several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.