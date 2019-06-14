Hundreds deliver final salute to unclaimed veteran

In late May, a Navy veteran passed away in Richland County at 75-years-old, but after searching for family and friends the coroner was unsuccessful in finding someone to claim Petty Officer Third Class James Miske.

The department worked with a local funeral home to give the veteran the proper service, our Georgiaree Godfrey was there

Petty Officer Third Class James Miske died last month with no one by his side but here at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery hundreds of people acted like family and delivered a final salute.

Petty Officer Third Class James Miske was born on December 21, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois. The Navy veteran died alone in Columbia, South Carolina May 26th.

Petty Officer Third Class James Miske may have died alone but he will now be laid to eternal rest next to his brothers and sisters.