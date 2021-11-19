Hundreds expected at funeral for late Sen. Hugh Leatherman

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to a speaker during the first day of legislative session at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, is currently receiving hospice care after the discovery of an inoperable cancer, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Hundreds are expected to gather Friday for the funeral of state Sen. Hugh Leatherman.

Long South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, Leatherman died earlier this month at age 90.

His family will host a reception immediately after an afternoon service on the grounds of the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center in Florence.

Leatherman died Nov. 12, weeks after he entered hospice care following the diagnosis of an inoperable cancer. The Republican had represented the Florence area in the state Senate for 40 years.

Leatherman had just been reelected last year.

A special election to fill the remaining years of his term is scheduled for March 29.