Hundreds, including 2 SC men, charged in takedown of largest Darknet child porn site

ASHINGTON, D.C. (WRBL) – The U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrests of hundreds of users of a child pornography site called Welcome to Video, with 337 in the U.S.

The DOJ says that site users live in South Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington State and Washington, D.C., as well as abroad.

“Darknet sites that profit from the sexual exploitation of children are among the most vile and reprehensible forms of criminal behavior,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

“This Administration will not allow child predators to use lawless online spaces as a shield. Today’s takedown demonstrates that the Department of Justice remains firmly committed to working closely with our partners in South Korea and around the world to rescue child victims and bring to justice the perpetrators of these abhorrent crimes.”

Jong Woo Son, 23, of South Korea was indicted by a federal grand jury for operating Welcome to Video, the largest sexual exploitation market by volume of content.

Son was arrested in South Korea on March 5, 2018 by agents from the IRS-CI, HSI, National Crime Agency in the U.K. and Korean National Police. Agents then seized the server that Son used to “operate a Darknet market that exclusively advertised child sexual exploitation videos available for download by members of the site,” the DOJ said.

From the seizure, authorities say almost eight terabytes of child sexual exploitation videos were recovered, one of the largest seizures of its kind.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is now analyzing the over 250,000 unique videos found in the seizure. The DOJ says that 45 percent of the videos that have been analyzed contain new images that were not known to exist previously.

Son’s site, Welcome to Video, offered the videos on its server for sale using bitcoin, a cryptocurrency. Officials say that this is one of the first Darknet websites of its kind to monetize child exploitation videos through bitcoin. The site reportedly had more than one million video downloads by its users.

All of the agencies involved have shared data from the server with law enforcement agents around the world, according to the DOJ, resulting in the 337 arrests in 38 countries.

“The operation has resulted in searches of residences and businesses of approximately 92 individuals in the United States. Notably, the operation is responsible for the rescue of at least 23 minor victims residing in the United States, Spain and the United Kingdom, who were being actively abused by the users of the site,” according to the DOJ. “In the Washington, D.C.-metropolitan area, the operation has led to the execution of five search warrants and eight arrests of individuals who both conspired with the administrator of the site and were themselves, users of the website. Two users of the Darknet market committed suicide subsequent to the execution of search warrants.”

While there were more than 300 individuals charged as a result of these actions, the DOJ has not released a full list of suspects yet.

“Children around the world are safer because of the actions taken by U.S. and foreign law enforcement to prosecute this case and recover funds for victims,” said U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu. “We will continue to pursue such criminals on and off the Darknet in the United States and abroad, to ensure they receive the punishment their terrible crimes deserve.”

