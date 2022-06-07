COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Several state agencies on Thursday will conduct a full-scale hurricane lane reversal exercise to test evacuation plans for coastal areas.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS), South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), and other state and local agencies will participate in the exercise, which will last from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The SCDPS issued the following note regarding the exercise:

The exercise will not interfere with the flow of traffic. Intersections will not be blocked, and motorists will be allowed to move freely. However, the Highway Patrol cautions motorists traveling I-26, U.S. 501, and S.C. 544 as well as U.S. 278 and U.S. 21 to exercise due caution and be aware that law enforcement officers and state personnel will be located on the shoulder of the highway and at exits.

No traffic lanes will actually be reversed, however the exercise will simulate reversals of U.S. 278 and U.S. 21 to evaluate the efficiency of plans currently in place for I-26, U.S. 21, U.S. 278, U.S. 501, and S.C. 544.

Law enforcement and traffic control devices will be positioned along I-16 from Charleston to Columbia, as well as on U.S. 501 and S.C. 544. Aerial unites from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and South Carolina Forestry Commission will be monitoring the exercise from the sky.