INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County restaurant has closed its doors after 29 years.

Petro Ramantanin opened Big Daddy’s along Asheville Highway in Inman in December 1993.

Ramantanin went on vacation for the Fourth of July. He said he got a taste of freedom and decided to continue that freedom by closing the restaurant.

Inside of Big Daddy’s

Big Daddy’s is closing after 29 years.

“I’m going to miss my customers,” Ramantanin said.

He went on to say, “We have appreciated all our family, friends, and customers.”

As to what is next for the restaurant, Ramantanin said he is talking to someone he hopes will take over the business.