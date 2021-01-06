“I fully condemn it” Sen. Scott releases statement on protests at US Capitol

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., meets with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trumps nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, not shown, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott released a statement Wednesday afternoon as protests erupted at the US Capitol over election certification.

“The violence occurring at the United States Capitol right now is simply unacceptable, and I fully condemn it,” he said. “Team Scott is safe. God bless the U.S. Capitol Police and U.S. Secret Service for protecting us.”

Sen. Scott this weekend introduced a bill to establish the 2020 Bipartisan Advisory Committee charged with examining the integrity of the November election and making recommendations to State legislatures to improve the security, integrity, and administration of federal elections.

“While every election has a modicum of fraud, the circumstances around the pandemic led multiple states to make rushed and perhaps ill-planned changes to their election systems weeks ahead of the presidential election. Simply put, Congress needs to act in a bipartisan fashion to examine the missteps—intentional or not—made this year in state legislatures across the country,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“My bill will establish an Election Integrity Commission that would study the merits and administration of the November 2020 election and make recommendations to State legislatures to improve the security, integrity, and administration of federal elections. It is absolutely critical that every American has faith in our electoral system and that their vote is counted. As President Reagan said, ‘Freedom is never more than a generation away from extinction,’ and now more than ever before is it our duty to regain the trust of the American voter.”

Sen. Scott planned to vote to certify Biden’s Electoral College win.