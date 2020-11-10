“I got mine!” Gov. McMaster encourages South Carolinians to get a flu shot amid the pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster is calling on South Carolinians to get a flu shot amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Flu season has arrived despite the on-going coronavirus pandemic, and health officials say it is possible to contract both viruses at the same time.

That is why officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Gov. Henry McMaster are teaming up to encourage people to get their flu shot.

“This season is more important than ever to get your flu shot,” said Gov. McMaster in a video Tuesday. “I got mine,” he said. “And I got mine,” echoed his wife, Peggy McMaster. Now, they are encouraging you to do the same.

DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone 6 months and older get the flu vaccine.

Officials say you and your family can get the flu vaccine at many different locations across South Carolina, including health care provider offices, clinics, workplaces, pharmacies and DHEC health departments.