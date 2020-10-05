‘I love you bro’: Fallen PFC Jacob Hancher remembered by friends

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – From church to friends, Jacob Hancher is described as always willing to help, both on duty and off.

“He was noble, sweet, loving, kind, always lending a hand, always wanting to just never stop helping,” Alex Hernandez, Hancher’s friend said.

People who knew Hancher said they were lucky. He’ll be remembered for having a servant’s heart.

“From the first time we met, all he was ready to do was be a policeman,” Hernandez said.

Close friends say representing the police department was always Hancher’s dream.

“We all have the destiny to follow,” Hernandez said. “His was to be a policeman. He did it with love, he did it with passion.”

People who knew Hancher said he was dependable and had a heart of gold. Following his death, many are wishing they had one last goodbye.

“I love you bro, you’re going to be truly missed,” Hernandez said. “Especially just… your presence.”

