‘I was just sitting there’: Broadway at the Beach attempted armed robbery victim discusses escape

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County woman says a wanted man got in her car and pulled a gun on her in a Broadway at the Beach parking lot Tuesday.

Kaylee Lewis of Socastee was about 30 minutes early for her shift at Sweet Molly’s Creamery.

“I was just sitting there, like I normally do, playing on my phone,” said Lewis. “When I throw my car into park, it unlocks itself automatically. Normally, I would lock it, but for whatever the reason, this time, I didn’t.”

About five minutes later, she says Kyle Horton opened her front passenger door. He sat down, pulled out a gun and went through her purse.

Kyle Horton

Lewis says he demanded her keys and credit cards.

“I said, ‘I don’t have any money,'” she said. “‘I literally just maxed out all my cards for Christmas.’ I started begging, crying and telling him please not to do this to me. I have a five-year-old at home.”

Lewis also had very little cash or gas, so Horton ran away.

“He placed his hand on my shoulder and then said, ‘Don’t let something like this happen again,'” she said. “I fell into my hands and started crying.”

About four hours later in North Carolina, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says detectives found Horton near Wilmington. They say he pulled a gun on them, was shot and he died. Horton was also wanted for a kidnapping and carjacking near Charlotte.

While Lewis wasn’t injured, the fear of that moment hasn’t left, as well as marks on her car door where investigators searched for fingerprints.

“The only thing I could think of was coming home to my daughter,” she said. “The only thing I wanted was to see her again, to see her smile.”

Lewis also says the description she gave helped Myrtle Beach police quickly tell other agencies about Horton. She also says surveillance video was also able to get a good look at Horton, since she was parked close to the stores.

North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) continues to look into Horton’s case.