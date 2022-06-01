GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man was in shock when he cashed in his lottery ticket and realized he won $500,000.

“I was shocked,” he said. “I just stared at the amount.”

He knew he won more than $500, but when he scanned his lottery ticket in Columbia he didn’t expect to see six figures.

“Wow. I really had no idea how much I won,” he said.

The winner, who asked not to be identified, purchased the winning Powerball ticket with Double Play at the Publix grocery store on Pelham Road on April 18.

His ticket matched the first five numbers drawn but missed the Powerball® number to win $500,000 in the Double Play drawing held after the Powerball drawing (12, 17, 29, 65, 66 and Powerball: 7).

“It was an unforgettable moment,” he said.