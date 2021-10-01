Iconic SC Beacon burger joint temporarily closes for COVID

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — An iconic South Carolina restaurant is closing until next week to make sure all of its employees don’t have or have recovered from COVID-19.

The owner of The Beacon Drive-In told the Herald-Journal newspaper that a manager at the Spartanburg restaurant caught the virus along with about five other employees.

The restaurant known for its sweet tea and chili-cheeseburgers piled “a plenty” with onion rings and french fries will reopen on Oct. 7.

Ownership says that will give them enough time to get through quarantine periods and make sure employees who didn’t get COVID-19 can get tested and their results back.