If you live in South Carolina, you could have some unclaimed cash waiting for you

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Do you have any unclaimed money? Here’s how to check if you live in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Treasurer’s Office says millions of dollars are transferred to the Unclaimed Property Program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners.

People, estates, businesses, and even churches or charities can have unclaimed property.

This could include money from:

Court deposits

Dormant checking accounts

Dormant savings accounts

Insurance benefits

Oil and gas royalties

Safe deposit box contents

Stock and cash dividends

Utility deposits

Wages

Checking for it is easy: You can visit the SC Treasurers’ Unclaimed Property Program database.

Perform a quick search of your name and see if you find any old, forgotten funds.

If your name shows up, you can file a claim and start the process to get your money.

>> Click or tap here to search the database.