BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV/WCBD) — Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray abruptly announced his resignation this week after nearly three years in office.

News 2 obtained Murray’s three-page resignation letter early Friday morning where he addressed both successes while in office and various challenges.

“In conjunction with our educational partners to whom I’m extremely grateful, we’ve expanded access and are providing training and jobs for our people in 21st Century careers that pay a living wage. These efforts are just getting started and will continue to produce opportunity thanks to their respective staff and boards,” Mayor Murray wrote.

The coastal mayor touched on transforming the city into a transparent and easily accessible local government, supporting the addition of hundreds of affordable housing units, and taking on projects to address climate change.

“This progress within city government has not come easy,” he said. “Change is hard for a lot of people. Especially people who’ve had their hands on political levers for a long time.”

He went on to say, “And while I’m proud of the work and I know there is still much to be done, I’m tired. I’m tired of the daily barrage of uncivil and rude people accusing me of impropriety without a shred of proof. I’m tired of the “he said, she said” middle school drama that is present among many of the folks that I’m required to work with outside of Team Beaufort. I’m also tired of prioritizing my civic job at the expense of my health, my family, my friends, my businesses, and my reputation.”

Murray said that the City of Beaufort deserves a mayor who has their heart and energy fully committed to the job.

“I’d like to think at one time, not too distant ago, I was this mayor. But I do not feel like I am currently up to the task of the mayor I want to be, nor the one Beaufort deserves,” he said.

Mayor Murray said he will forever be grateful for the relationships, the support, the kind words, and the lessons imparted by the community.

“Local government and some of our partners are full of talented, caring, hardworking people that I have learned so much from. But I believe it’s time for me to focus more on my family, my friends, my businesses, and my health. Effective immediately, I hereby resign as the Mayor of the City of Beaufort and from all my affiliated board seats,” he wrote.

You can read Murray’s full statement on his Facebook page.

Murray was first elected to City Council in 2014, and was elected mayor in 2020.

Mayor Pro Tem Michael McFee is the acting mayor until a special election can be held. The election is expected to be held on Dec. 12.