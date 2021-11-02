Improvements coming to Downtown Beaufort marina

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Over the next two years, Safe Harbour Marinas plans to invest over $7.5 million in expanding the City of Beaufort’s downtown marina.

Improvements to the marina include the replacement of 30 moorings, costing at least $124,500.

More improvements include the following:

A new floating dock system

Resized slips to accomodate large vessels

A new ADA-compliant gangway

2,496 linear feet of flexible side tie berthing to host transient vehicles

Safe Harbour Marina was awarded a $1.5 million federal grant through the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). It was matched with another $2.4 million, for a total of $3.9 million that will go towards the marina’s improvements.

The City of Beaufort receives a percentage of the generated revenues at the marina and is not liable for maintenance or improvements to the marina.