In lottery first, all 7s were drawn during Tuesday’s ‘Pick 4’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State lottery officials say all sevens were drawn, for the first time, in Tuesday’s ‘Pick 4’ drawing.

The numbers, 7 – 7 – 7 – 7, were drawn by the South Carolina Education Lottery at lunchtime for a record number of Pick 4 players, officials said.

Lottery officials say 1,400 winning straight plays won after choosing the numbers.

“Depending on the price paid for the ticket, these Pick 4 winners took home either $2,500 or $5,000 per play,” officials said.

They said Lucky 7s resulted in a record prize payout of more than $3.5 million for the Pick 4 plus ‘fireball’ game, and produced six times the number of winners compared to the previous day’s draw.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing in which to claim their prizes.