In October, Sen. Graham raked in $1M per day for Senate race

by: , Meg Kinnard

Posted: / Updated:

Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina speaks to supporters at a get-out-the-vote rally on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has continued to rake in campaign cash in the closing days of his bid for a fourth term, raising about $1 million a day for the first two weeks of October.

Graham’s campaign said Friday that it had raised nearly $15 million in the first half of the month.

That rate outpaces Graham’s third-quarter haul of $28 million, which his campaign said represented the largest amount ever raised by any Republican Senate candidate in a single quarter.

The fundraising period included three days of the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Graham played a prominent role in the televised process.

