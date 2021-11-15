Infant dies from fentanyl overdose, mother charged with murder; Chester County Sheriff

CHESTER COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A mother has been charged with murder after her infant baby tragically died from a fentanyl overdose, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding an unresponsive infant at a home on Elizabeth Drive on October 30th.

An initial investigation revealed the child was in the care of its grandmother, 55-year-old Sharon Jordan, and that the mother, 33-year-old Renee Stover, was visiting her child, according to the sheriff’s report.

Per a Department of Social Services regulation, Stover was allowed to visit her child but not be left alone. The grandmother, who was the legal guardian, left the home leaving Stover and her infant baby unsupervised, according to the report.

When Jordan returned home, Stover was asleep and the infant was on the kitchen floor. The infant was placed into a crib where a short time later it was found unresponsive.

During the course of the initial investigation, deputies say they found bottles of naloxone inside the crib where the infant was. A toxicology report later confirmed the infant died of a fentanyl overdose.

The grandmother has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child and the mother has been charged with murder by child abuse.