David Paul Strickland (From: Union Co. Sheriff’s Office)

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An inmate escaped Friday night from the Union County Detention Center.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old David Paul Strickland of Union escaped from the detention center on Jonesville Highway around 10 p.m.

Strickland was in jail on multiple charges from the sheriff’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said they are using K-9s to search for the suspect.

Deputies ask anyone who sees Strickland to call 911 and do not approach him.