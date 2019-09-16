Inmate recaptured after walking away from Upstate prison

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – An inmate at Livesay Correctional Institution who walked away from the facility has been captured.

Chrysti Shain, a spokesperson for the S.C. Department of Corrections, said Shane Adams was captured early Monday morning in Spartanburg County.

Shain did not have immediate details about his capture.

The state Department of Corrections previously said that Adams, 39, was last seen at the facility around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The agency said in a tweet that Adams was arrested near a friend’s house just before 3 a.m. Monday.

Adams is serving a prison sentence for convictions of grand larceny and burglary in Chester County.

Livesay is a minimum-security prison that also has a pre-release/work center.