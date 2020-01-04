Inmate who died Friday identified as woman charged in deadly Darlington wreck

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The female inmate who died Friday at the Darlington County jail has been identified.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified the victim as Patrice Latoya Watson McFadden.

McFadden was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in December on two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and two counts of reckless homicide, according to jail records.

The charges stem from a September crash that killed two in Darlington County.

According to Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, McFadden was the driver at fault in a crash that happened on Society Hill Road, near Mont Clare Road.

Trooper Tidwell says she was driving a Mazda pickup truck when her vehicle crossed the center line, striking a Ford head-on.

Two people in the Ford died.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office says McFadden was taken by Darlington County EMS to the hospital Friday and died at there following a medical episode.

Another inmate died at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Saturday, Hardee confirmed. He said the two incidents were unrelated.

An autopsy is scheduled for both, according to Hardee.