COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A day at the South Carolina Governor’s Mansion started with celebrating 55,000 teachers and awarding the top teacher in the state.

Then, South Carolina’s 117th governor welcomed us into the house that is shared by the first family and five million of their fellow South Carolinians to answer questions about education, crime, presidents… and pups.

While viewing photos of the First Family, we listened to a brief lesson about the place Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster have called home since 2017.

A history lesson that came after spending hours in the mansion’s garden on Wednesday for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year Gala.

But the topic quickly changed to the important issues facing people across the Palmetto State – stricter penalties for repeat violent criminals and cracking down on illegal guns.

“We have to have bond reform and the House and Senate are working on it. But we have to have these- illegal gun crimes with steadily increasing penalties. That’s the only way we’re going to deter crime,” Gov. McMaster said.

The Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act includes enhanced penalties for certain violent crimes – someone who intentionally selects a person to commit a crime against them. Does Gov. McMaster believe South Carolina needs a hate crimes law?

“I think every crime is a hate crime to some degree,” he said. “I have an open mind, but in order to prove someone – what they are thinking – could open the door to some dangerous counterproductive investigations and invasions of privacy.”

We asked the governor if someone who has clearly stated their actions are based on their hate, disdain, or prejudice toward a particular group, that that should be recognized, and the penalty should suit that action.

“Well, you’re speaking of Dylann Roof. I think that’s probably a pretty good case because he said so and there’s plenty of evidence for it. In other cases, there may not be evidence – there may be a deep inquiry into all sorts of personal areas in someone’s life that would be conducted and come up empty. Nevertheless, their whole life has been brought forward, and turns out maybe they are not even guilty. So, I have some concerns … there are some things I doubt about this and other things I am sure of.”

Gov. McMaster discussed the presidential race and whether he would support the two South Carolina politicians in their race to seek the White House – former governor Nikki Haley and U.S. Senator Tim Scott.

“From the very beginning I’ve been with President Trump,” he said. “But I think Nikki Haley is an excellent candidate and I think Sen. Scott is an excellent candidate. I am proud as I can be to be a South Carolinian and have those two people running. But I’ve been committed to President Trump from the beginning.”

As for the Governor’s Mansion, McMaster said he runs it just like any other home. “It’s just like any other house except it’s much bigger than most, it’s much older than most.”

But there is a big man on campus – he goes by the name Little Mac and serves as a great ambassador.

“I laugh at Little Mac. He is a 6-year-old English Bulldog- we got him as a pup. He is the 5th one Peggy and I have had,” Gov. McMaster said.

Tours of the South Carolina Governor’s Mansion are free and available several days during the week. The first floor is a museum – it’s a repository of paintings, relics, china, and silver.

The Governor and First Lady live on the second floor, which is off-limits to the public.