CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A popular Carolina roller coaster remains closed on Monday after a visitor at Carowinds spotted a broken piece in the ride.

On Monday, July 3, Carowinds security and the York County Sheriff’s Office pushed Queen City News far back from the property. The teal and green coaster has been closed since a park visitor pointed out the broken piece and took a video that went viral online.

Queen City News was able to get new footage of the roller coaster on Monday. Inspectors were observed up on the coaster, taking a closer look at it.

Carowinds said the Fury 325 is the tallest, fastest, and longest giga coaster in North America. Riders begin on one of three 32-passenger, open-air trains to the peak height of 325 feet following a dramatic 81-degree drop. It first opened to the public in 2015.

Riders spend a little more than three minutes going around the tracks at speeds up to 95 mph, which is why many people were alarmed about the viral video showing the broken piece.

Parkgoer, Jeremy Wagner, who discovered the large break, spoke with News Nation:

Carowinds said Fury 325 will remain closed until the ride is fixed. There are still a lot of questions regarding this incident. How did this break go unnoticed? Who inspects these coasters, and are they safe for the public? Queen City News is working to get answers for you.

