INTERVIEW: Jen Yuengling of Yuengling Beer talks about new Hershey’s Chocolate Porter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- There’s a new brew in town…and it’s coming all the way from “America’s Oldest Brewery,” in Pottsville, Pennsylvania.

Yuengling Beer and Hershey’s Chocolate are teaming up to bring a chocolate porter to 22 states; including South Carolina.

Hershey’s Chocolate Porter

The Yuengling Sisters

“America’s most beloved chocolate and America’s oldest brewery,” says Jennifer Yuengling, a 6th generation brewer. She says the Hershey’s Chocolate Porter is the best of both worlds.

“Sweet, but not overpoweringly sweet. I think that’s where we have this marriage made in heaven, this great blend,” she says.

Yuengling and her 3 sisters are continuing the family legacy alongside their father, Dick Yuengling, who took over as owner and president back in 1985.

The original D. G. Yuengling’s Brewery

“It was founded by our great-great-great-grandfather in 1829. Our father is 5th generation. My sisters and myself are 6th. I’ve been involved in the business for just over 20 years now,” she says.

This is Yuengling Brewery’s first ever collaboration beer. The Hershey’s Chocolate Porter was originally released in 2019 but only on-draft. It’s wild success and high demand from fans was calling for a relaunch; this time in bottles.

“We heard our fans and saw consumers, near and far, scrambling to get their hands on a taste of Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter. So, in keeping with our 191-year tradition of listening to our loyal fans, we decided to release our Chocolate Porter across our entire footprint and in bottles for even more consumers 21+ to enjoy,” says Yuengling.

Yuengling says it is her favorite beer of the season because it’s perfect to drink as a “dessert” after meals. She hopes many families and friends will be able to enjoy the brew from the comfort of their homes while it’s available during the holiday season.

The Hershey’s Chocolate Porter is still on it’s way to the Lowcountry. To check where you can find a case, click here.