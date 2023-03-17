MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after two inmates at the Marion County Detention Center collapsed in the same area and had to be taken to a hospital, deputies said in a news release.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. Thursday, an inmate was found unconscious in his cell, according to the release. Shortly after, a second inmate collapsed in the same area.

Deputies and medical staff immediately began rendering aid until EMS arrived, deputies said. Both inmates were responsive prior to being taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Both inmates were released from the hospital and are back at the detention center.

The incident is under investigation, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.