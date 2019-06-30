Investigation underway after remains found in Upstate South Carolina

SENECA, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after a dog unearthed human remains.

Police in Seneca were called to the scene after a dog discovered bones near a creek and additional remains were found.

According to the Oconee County coroner, the bones are of a woman between 25 and 45 years old and could’ve been dead for as long as a year.

“We’re drawing no conclusions there could be several other explanations this could be uh a homeless person that died of natural causes uh and no ones made a report uh it could be someone that fell prey to being a victim of a murder in this jurisdiction and the body was dumped here.. there’s just too many possibilities,” said Seneca Police Chief John Covington.

The Oconee County coroner is conducting DNA testing on the remains. No missing persons have yet been connected to the case.

The investigation is still on going.