Investigators: 2 die in crash in two-state police chase

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say two people inside a SUV whose driver did not stop for police in North Carolina have died in a crash after officers chased them into South Carolina.

Investigators said the driver of the SUV was wanted for several felonies when a North Carolina trooper in Cleveland County tried to pull him over Thursday evening.

Authorities say officers chased the SUV into South Carolina and the driver lost control and crashed into a tree in Gaffney.

Troopers say the man and women inside were thrown from the vehicle.

Officials say a North Carolina trooper crashed his vehicle during the chase but was not seriously injured.

