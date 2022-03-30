MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolinians are owed more than $16 million in tax returns from the IRS, according to the department.

The IRS said there is about $1.5 billion in unclaimed tax returns for 2018. The deadline to claim the money is in April.

“The IRS wants to help people who are due refunds but haven’t filed their 2018 tax returns yet,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. “But people need to act quickly. By law, there’s only a three-year window to claim these refunds, which closes with this year’s April tax deadline. We want to help people get these refunds, but they need to file a 2018 tax return before this critical deadline.”

The deadline for tax returns in 2022 is April 18.

In total, there are 18,063 South Carolina residents who are owed money, with a median potential return of $720, according to the IRS. Those who haven’t filed a tax return for 2018 may also be missing out on the Earned Income Tax Credit.

2018 refund checks may be held for those who have also not filed a return in 2019 or 2020, according to the IRS.

To file a 2018 return and claim a refund, visit the IRS website.