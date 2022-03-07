COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Do you have a suspended driver’s license that you want to be reinstated? The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) might be able to help.

SCDMV’s Driver Suspension Eligibility Week starts Monday and throughout the week, South Carolina drivers who lost their driving privileges due to certain suspensions may be eligible to have the time of their suspension reduced or cleared.

Drivers with the following types of suspension are eligible:

Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug-related conviction

Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

Operating an uninsured vehicle that the driver did not own

Operating an unlicensed taxi

To qualify for the program, drivers must meet all conditions of the suspension and visit an SCDMV branch during the week of March 7-11 to complete the proper application.

In some cases, the agency said a suspended driver will be required to get a Certificate of Insurance filed by their insurance company.

According to SCDMV, only drivers who clear all suspension requirements can apply for a license, and depending on the type of license, drivers may be required to pass the knowledge and road tests prior to receiving a new license.

DSEW applications will be processed by SCDMV branch offices during the following days and times:

Monday, March 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, March 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you think you may be eligible, visit SCDMVOnline.com to ensure your correct mailing address is on file with the agency.

For questions related to eligibility, drivers can contact SCDMV at (803) 896-5000.