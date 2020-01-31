IT’S SNOWING! Winter weather makes its way to the Upstate, WNC

(WSPA) – Snowy weather decided to make an appearance on the last day of January, which had Upstate and Western North Carolina residents excited over the wintry conditions.

In both Spartanburg and Greenville counties, viewers have been reporting snowflakes falling during their commute to work on Friday.

Just outside of our building here in Spartanburg, our own Fred Cunningham captured this video:

The following video was taken in Moore, SC:

And in Duncan, one viewer captured this video at their apartment complex:

Just off of the Roper Mountain Road exit in Greenville County, snow was seen falling consistently:

Several schools in Western North Carolina and some here in the Upstate dismissed early Friday morning. See all closings and delays here.

Greenville County Schools officials said in a news release Friday afternoon that the school system would be operating on a regular schedule and that members of their team would be continuing to monitor weather conditions throughout the afternoon.