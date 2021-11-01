Jail scanner finds drugs inside SC inmate on 1st day

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Officials at one South Carolina county jail say their investment in a new full body scanner paid off immediately.

The Aiken County Detention Center says it installed the scanner Oct. 14 and found heroin inside a body cavity of a woman arrested on trespassing and shoplifting charges.

The scanner uses X-rays to review an inmate from head to toe.

Officials say the goal is to stop drugs, weapons and any other contraband from making into the jail.

All inmates will be scanned when they are booked.

The scanner cost $177,000 and was bought with money from inmate collect calls.