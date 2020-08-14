Jaime Harrison hosts virtual Town Hall for young voters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Jaime Harrison (D) on Thursday hosted “Generation Now and Next,” a virtual Town Hall focused on engaging young people in the community.

The event was part of the Senate hopeful’s “Restoring Hope Tour,” as he seeks to unseat incumbent Senator Lindsey Graham (R) in the upcoming election.

During the event, young leaders from across the state joined Harrison to discuss relevant issues “including student debt, entering the workforce during COVID-19, and climate change.”

Harrison acknowledged the precarious set of circumstances facing the generation:

“This is an uncertain time for young people in South Carolina. Some are graduating into an employment market turned upside down by the coronavirus, even while growing tuition rates continue to make it harder to pay back student loans. This debt is a drain on our economy, and for too long Congress has lacked the political will to fix it. Young people are also worried about the growing danger of climate change, which threatens our state with rising sea levels, flooding, and more extreme weather events.”

He took questions from the audience, which drew over 2,000 viewers during the just over an hour-long session.

Following the event, Harrison said that he was “glad [he] had the opportunity to talk to these leaders of today and tomorrow, who are already doing so much at a young age to make South Carolina a better and more vibrant place to live and raise a family.”