COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Music icon Janet Jackson is hitting the road next year and will bring her ‘Together Again’ tour to the Palmetto State.

Jackson will kick off her 33-stop tour – with special guest Ludacris – on April 14, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida in the early spring before heading to Columbia, South Carolina for a performance at Colonial Life Arena on April 25.

“You guys, I miss you so much, I am so excited to see you,” Jackson said in a video posted on social media.

While the tour’s name is reminiscent of her 1997 smash hit of the same name, Jackson said on social media that she promised new music in addition to singing the hits when she crosses North America on her upcoming tour.

Jackson’s tour will also make a stop in Savannah, Georgia on April 21.

A fan pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 13 while general admission tickets go on sale Friday, December 16. Jackson was supposed to bring her ‘Unbreakable’ tour to Columbia in March 2016 but ultimately canceled due to health concerns as she prepared for the birth of her child.