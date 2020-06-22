Joe Cunningham receives “Spirit of Enterprise Award”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Representative Joe Cunningham was awarded the Spirit of Enterprise Award by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Monday “for his support of pro-growth economic policies during the first session of the 116th Congress.”

The gift is awarded based on Congressional members’ record of pro free enterprise, pro economic growth, and pro jobs votes.

Cunningham said “It is an honor to receive the Spirit of Enterprise Award….I am proud to advance pro-business, pro-growth legislation because I know that support for business means greater economic prosperity for our community. The Lowcountry is home to major international companies, world-class ports, and thousands of small businesses because folks know our community is a great place to start and grow a business. As we recover from this public health and economic crisis, I will continue to support policies that create jobs, promote growth, and reignite our economy.