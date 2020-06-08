Joe Cunningham joins bipartisan effort to address health disparities in underserved communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Representative Joe Cunningham is among a group of bipartisan lawmakers working to “prioritize programs and services for underserved communities and provide targeted resources to address health disparities in any future coronavirus response legislation.”

In a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the lawmakers request that specific provisions addressing needs of minority communities be included in any future COVID-19 packages. They cite data provided by the COVID Racial Data Tracker, which indicates that “black Americans are dying at nearly two times their national population share.”

In South Carolina, black Americans account for only 27% of the population, but 42% of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 56% of COVID-19 related deaths.

The discrepancies are linked to social determinants of health, “including but not limited to employment, housing, health insurance and medical care, neighborhood pollution, and food deserts.” The leaders argue that the “response to this pandemic will be insufficient if we do not tackle these disparities directly and prioritize policies in an equitable and just way.”

Some suggestions put forth by the group include increased target testing in communities of color and increased access to “healthcare and social support services, including treatment.”

To achieve these goals, the lawmakers ask that the following be included in legislation: