Joe Cunningham raises $634,000, breaking fundraising record in SC Governor’s Race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham, Democratic candidate for Governor, announced on Tuesday that he broke the fundraising record for a South Carolina gubernatorial challenger in their first fundraising quarter.

“I know what it takes to win tough races; I’ve done it before and I’m going to do it again,” Cunningham says.

Since entering the race in April, Cunningham has raised $634,000 with 84% of those donations coming from South Carolina donors. Vincent Sheheen previously broke the record in 2014, raising $611,314 in the initial quarter of his campaign.

“I am incredibly humbled by the strength of the grassroots support we have received since announcing our campaign for governor,” said Cunningham. “We are building a campaign unlike anything South Carolina has ever seen and we will have the resources to communicate our message to voters across this state.”

Cunningham is on a 46-county tour across the state – his next stop will be in Dorchester County on July 8th.

