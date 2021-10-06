Joe Cunningham raises more than $1 million in gubernatorial campaign

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham speaks to the media and supporters during his election night gathering Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. Cunningham is running for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joe Cunningman made an announcement on Tuesday that he has raised over $1 million since his campaign’s launch in April.

The former congressman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate previously raised $634,000 in the second quarter of the year, breaking the record for the most money raised by a democratic gubernatorial challenger in their initial fundraising quarter.

Since July, Cunningham raised an additional $360,000.

I continue to be humbled and amazed by the outpouring of grassroots support our campaign has received since we launced in April. South Carolinians are clamoring for change and that is exactly what our campaign represents. Henry McMaster has been in politics longer than I have been alive and our state is worse off now than we have ever been. Thanks to career politicians like Henry McMaster, South Carolina trails nearly every state in the country in education and infrastructure while we continue to lead the nation in the rate of COVID cases. He’s had his chance to solve South Carolina’s challenges and he has failed. We are building a campaign unlike anything South Carolina has ever seen and raising the resources the Democratic nominee will need to defear Henry McMaster next year and finally lead South Carolina into the future Joe Cunningham

There have been a total of 6,000 contributions to Cunningham’s campaign.

