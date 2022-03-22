CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham on Tuesday releases his plan to end the teacher shortage crisis in South Carolina.

Amid the unprecedented teacher shortage in South Carolina, Joe Cunningham says “there’s a lot at stake,” and the shortage won’t improve by only minimal adjustments.

His plan includes the following:

Increase teacher pay to record levels

12 weeks of paid parental leave

Tripling the Teaching Fellows Scholarship Program

Additional classroom support for teachers

Trusting teachers to do their jobs

“As a father of a 4-year old son, the future of our public schools is personal to me,” Cunningham said. “There’s no more important issue in this state than improving our schools and educating the next generation, and we simply can’t do that without our teachers.”

Cunningham describes his plan as “aggressive and bold” in that it is the appropriate measure to overcome the shortage crisis.

The entire plan can be read here.