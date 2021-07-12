Joe Cunningham announces plan to decriminalize marijuana in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joe Cunningham released his plan to safely end the marijuana prohibition in South Carolina for recreational and medical use.

South Carolina is one of 14 states that completely criminalizes marijuana.

Cunningham’s clue includes:

Legalize marijuana for recreational and medical use for adults over the age of 21

Raise revenue through responsible regulation

Expunge records for low-level cannabis convictions

Create jobs and give South Carolina farmers a boost

“There are countless reasons to provide our citizens with a safe and legal marijuana option,” Cunningham says in his remarks. “Legalizing marijuana would free up our law enforcement to focus on more serious crimes and more effectively tackle our state’s record-high murder rate. It would be a game-changer for people in South Carolina with debilitating health conditions. And it would generate tens of millions in tax revenue to finally provide critical funding for our state.”

Cunningham also addressed marijuana convictions in the state: “ We must also address the excessive marijuana convictions that have held South Carolinians back for far too long. We should expunge the records of anyone convicted of a low-level marijuana-related offense and give these people a second chance at life.”

Cunningham announced his Governor’s ticket in April and is on a 46-county tour of the state.

For more information Cunningham’s plan, visit www.joeforsouthcarolina.com/marijuana.