Joe Cunningham supports delaying June 9 Primary

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Representative Joe Cunningham implored SC state leaders to delay the June 9 primary election, citing the dangers posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cunningham said “we should not be putting people and their families in harm’s way by encouraging them to congregate in polling locations before it is safe.”

Having been infected with COVID-19 himself, Cunningham said that it was unconscionable to disregard social distancing practices and potential public health consequences.

Cunningham believes that “now is the time to have a robust and transparent conversation about how to conduct our primary as safely as possible,” especially after seeing the long lines brought about by Wisconsin’s primary elections held on Tuesday.