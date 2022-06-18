MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Joe Cunningham says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cunningham announced in a Tweet on Saturday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms.”

“I have canceled all scheduled events for this week and will follow the CDC guidelines to determine when I can leave quarantine,” Cunningham said.

The former U.S. Representative won South Carolina’s Democratic governor nomination on Tuesday.

Cunningham will face incumbent Henry McMaster (R) in November’s race for South Carolina’s next governor.

“I look forward to getting back on the trail very soon,” Cunningham said.