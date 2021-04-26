Joe Cunningham to run for SC Governor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After weeks of dropping hints on social media, former South Carolina Congressman Joe Cunningham on Sunday officially launched his bid for the governor’s seat.



Shortly before midnight on April 26, Cunningham’s campaign website went live. He also updated his cover photo on his Facebook page to reflect his latest venture.

Cunningham previously filed paperwork necessary to begin campaigning, but had not yet confirmed the news.



Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.