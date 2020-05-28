Joe Cunningham working to improve loan process for small businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, Representative Joe Cunningham voted in favor of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Flexibility Act, bipartisan legislation designed to improve the already established program that helps small businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill passed in the House.

I’ve been hearing from Lowcountry small businesses for weeks that they needed more flexibility on how and when to spend PPP funds and I’ve pushed Congress to act. I’m proud we passed the bipartisan PPP Flexibility Act today to make these necessary improvements. pic.twitter.com/dXfK0DbQvP — Rep. Joe Cunningham (@RepCunningham) May 28, 2020

The Act is designed to make PPP funding “more accessible and usable for vulnerable small businesses” in a variety of ways:

Allows loan forgiveness for expenses beyond the 8-week covered period to 24 weeks and extends the rehiring deadline

Increases the current limitation on the use of loan proceeds for non-payroll expenses from 25% to 40%

Extends the program from June 30 th to December 31 st

to December 31 Extends loan terms from two years to five years

Ensures full access to payroll tax deferment for businesses that take PPP loans

Cunningham said that “inflexible, one-size-fits-all rules” have made it hard for many small businesses in the Lowcountry to benefit from the PPP. Adding flexibility to the program will “make this important relief program more accessible and usable for the small businesses that need it the most.” He continued, saying that he was “glad to see Congress put politics aside today and deliver this needed relief to [their] constituents.”