CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former banker and Alex Murdaugh associate Russell Laffitte is no longer sentenced to home detention following a Tuesday hearing in Charleston.

Laffitte is facing a slew of indictments from a federal Grand Jury charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud, and misapplication of bank funds. He stands accused of helping the former Hampton County attorney divert nearly $2 million from clients in at least three separate instances.

Laffitte was on the stand for about two hours during Tuesday’s hearing, where both he and his wife maintained that he was not a problem for the community and had never been in legal trouble in the past.

Laffitte told Judge Molly Cherry that Alex Murdaugh was serving as his attorney, and only acted upon the advice of his attorney, claiming that he himself is a victim of Murdaugh.

The judge dropped the home detention requirements, allowing him to travel between Allendale and Hampton Counties. He’s also required to continue wearing two ankle monitors – one from the state and a federal monitor.

Laffitte is facing both state and federal charges for financial crimes he allegedly committed with Alex Murdaugh.