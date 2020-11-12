Judge: Gov. McMaster can enforce mask requirement for restaurant employees

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – A judge in South Carolina handed down a ruling this week saying Governor Henry McMaster has the authority to order restaurant employees to wear masks.

It comes after a restaurant owner in Spartanburg openly defied the mask mandate and then filed a lawsuit against the state of South Carolina and Governor Henry McMaster over an executive order requiring masks in restaurants.

The lawsuit also pushed for a temporary injunction to stop enforcement of the executive order by the state.

The owner of Ike’s Korner Grille, Neil Rodgers, was cited by SLED in late August for not requiring face coverings inside the restaurant amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodgers had posted a sign on the restaurant’s front door that says his employees wouldn’t be wearing masks due to religious beliefs.

A judge, though, ruled the order is legal and that the governor has the power to enforce it.

