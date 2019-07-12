Judge tells USC Board of Trustees to halt vote on new president

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A vote on a new president for the University of South Carolina is now on hold.

The board of trustees initially planned to vote during a special meeting on Friday, but on Thursday, a state judge told them to hold off on that after a trustee complained it violated state law.

This all comes after Governor Henry McMaster requested a vote on Lieutenant General Robert Caseln  – a retired Army three-star general and West Point superintendent.

Caslen was one of four finalists in April, but trustees postponed a vote after students protested his lack of qualifications and a comment that binge drinking was a big factor in sexual assaults.

Students, faculty, and democratic state senators said Friday’s meeting was not fair because trustees agreed to re-open the presidential search.

Right now, USC Upstate Chancellor Brendan Kelly is the interim president.

