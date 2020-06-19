Juneteenth: South Carolina state holiday proposal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – June 19th or Juneteenth is recognized as the holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.

On January 1, 1863 Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation to declare that “all persons held as slaves” would be declared free.

It took nearly two and a half years for the proclamation to make its way to Galveston, Texas to free the last of the slaves. Union soldiers informed slaves in Texas that they were officially free on June 19th, 1865, creating Juneteenth.

As of today, Juneteenth is an official holiday in 45 states and the District of Columbia.

The holiday is recognized as a day of reflection and commemoration of the freedom of African Americans and their contributions to this country.

South Carolina State Senator Darrell Jackson wants to make Juneteenth an official state holiday.

“This recognition of a holiday is to say look how far we’ve come not just as a people, but as a nation,” said Jackson.

According to the Department of Administration, state holidays cost roughly $12 million. That would cover the salaries of more than 62,000 state employees.

In Washington D.C. people will gather outside the African American History and Culture Museum and march to the MLK and Lincoln memorials in honor of Juneteenth.